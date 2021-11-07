Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

ASGTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$48.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

