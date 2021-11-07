Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $17.50. Altice USA shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 24,687 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Altice USA by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

