Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,006.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,829.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,611.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

