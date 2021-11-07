Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

