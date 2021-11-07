Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck Sells 2,000 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.