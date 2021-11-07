Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.02

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.02 and traded as high as C$50.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.69, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares in the company, valued at C$21,584,147.20. Also, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total transaction of C$1,136,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,520,300.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

