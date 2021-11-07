Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Alight has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $11.13 on Friday. Alight has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39.

Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

