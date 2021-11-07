Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.40 million.

AXU opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.74. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$368.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

