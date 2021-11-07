Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:ALX opened at $279.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 11.72. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $237.50 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

