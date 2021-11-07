Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alector by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $25.10 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

