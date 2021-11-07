Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $730,406.60 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

NYSE:ALG opened at $156.81 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 374.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

