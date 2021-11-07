Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Trading 22.7% Higher

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)’s share price traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.95. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61.

About Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

