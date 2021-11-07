Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310.68 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $310.68 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

