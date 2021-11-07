Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $179.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $201.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 62.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

