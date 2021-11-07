Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 863,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,572. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

