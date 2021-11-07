Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.56.

TSE:AC opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.78 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

