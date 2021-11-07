Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

