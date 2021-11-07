Agrello Trading Down 69.6% This Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $34,084.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

