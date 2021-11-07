Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agenus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Agenus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

