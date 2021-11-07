AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Shares Down 0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $39.02. 47,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 16,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

