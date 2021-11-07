Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

