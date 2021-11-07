Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.98 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 1,608,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,988. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

