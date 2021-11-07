Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 37,652 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.62. 70,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.