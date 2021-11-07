Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 28,938 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834,844 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

