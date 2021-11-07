Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 22,304,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,932,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

