Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 49,508 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXC. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

