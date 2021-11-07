Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

