ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head-To-Head Survey

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -11.00 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$52.22 million ($1.19) -2.86

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSig Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90% BioSig Technologies N/A -167.59% -139.83%

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

