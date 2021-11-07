ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.10.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.