AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.94 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

