Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -138.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

