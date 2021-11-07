Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,421,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

