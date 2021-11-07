Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,940 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last three months.

Coupang stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.