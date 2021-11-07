Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 383.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,715,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

