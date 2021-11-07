Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $30.30

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $25.25. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 11,561 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

