AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ATY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.39.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

