AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.39. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

