Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 845.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.