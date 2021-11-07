ACENT (ACE) Trading Up 62.8% Over Last 7 Days

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $3.67 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

