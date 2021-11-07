Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

