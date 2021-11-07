ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $29.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD remained flat at $$20.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,011,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.