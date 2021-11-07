Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.22. 475,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

