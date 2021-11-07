Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $585.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.