Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $585.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

