Abyss (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $112,642.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

