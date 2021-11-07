Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 29,101 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

CRCT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.