Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,448.16

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,448.16 ($18.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,721.45 ($22.49). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,697 ($22.17), with a volume of 541,794 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,448.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.69.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

