AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

