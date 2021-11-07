ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 29 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

