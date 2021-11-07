AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

VLVLY opened at $24.00 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

