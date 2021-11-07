AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
VLVLY opened at $24.00 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
