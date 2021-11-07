A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.